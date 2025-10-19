New amendments to the national-first Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD) laws have been introduced to State Parliament as part of a wider effort to give people more dignity in end-of-life care. The changes were read before the lower house last Thursday, proposing updates to the law…
VAD amendments for compassion enter Parliament
