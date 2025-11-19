On the eve of a state election year, Casey’s back-to-back mayor Stefan Koomen says transport infrastructure will be one of the biggest issues on the council’s wishlist. The council will advocate for the completion of Thompsons Road duplication and a railway extension to Clyde as…
New mayor sets election priorities
-
Transport infrastructure: New mayor sets election priorities
On the eve of a state election year, Casey’s back-to-back mayor Stefan Koomen says transport infrastructure will be one of the biggest issues on the…