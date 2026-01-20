Home » Casey’s Iranian Diaspora concerned as anti-government protests continues
,

Casey’s Iranian Diaspora concerned as anti-government protests continues

As Iran’s anti-government regime continues to escalate, much of the Iranian diaspora in Casey have had no or limited access to their family and friends for over two weeks. According to Australia’s last census, the City of Casey is home to one of Melbourne’s largest…

More News

  • 244-run stand leads Coomoora to victory

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 440832 A remarkable 244-run partnership between Coomoora pair Krishan Alang and Jarrod Munday saw the side register a 92-run victory over Lyndale in the…

  • Villagers basking in the glory

    CARDINIA WATERS BOWLS The run home to Pennant finals begun in earnest following the Christmas break this week with six rounds left in Midweek competition and just five rounds remaining…

  • Tooradin Tractor Show roars to a close

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528610 The Tooradin Tractor & Pull Show wrapped up its 2026 with roaring engines, flying dirt and a breathtaking air display on the Bass…

  • Soft-plastics recycling boost in South East

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 491853 More than 16,000 tonnes of soft and hard-to-recycle plastics will be recycled each year at four sites including Pakenham and Dandenong. The State…

  • Narre Warren man assaulted on bus, says he no longer feels safe

    A Narre Warren man was allegedly verbally and physically assaulted by two unknown offenders on a bus in the late evening of Wednesday 7 January. The Narre Warren man, who…

  • Hampton Park man wins $740k TattsLotto

    A young Hampton Park man has started his week buoyed by a $740,000 TattsLotto win, declaring he’s ready to pay off his parents’ mortgage and give back to the family.…

  • Rural Clyde North residents ‘sick’ of near-daily illegal rubbish dumping

    Rural residents in Clyde North say they are “sick” of years of illegal rubbish dumping on local dirt roads, claiming the problem has escalated to an almost daily occurrence as…

  • Nifty revival can’t save Lions

    PAKENHAM BOWLS Following what seemed to be an extra-long Christmas break, both the Weekend and Midweek Pennant Bowls competitions resumed last week for the Pakenham Bowls Club. Back in round…

  • Banger braves it in the breeze

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 509508 GARFIELD GOLF ‘Hang onto your hat’ became a common catch-phrase at Garfield Golf Club on Saturday with strong winds greeting the 138 players…

  • Noble knocked from perch

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 525928 Noble Park (173) has experienced the sour taste of defeat for the first time in more than three months after being outplayed by…