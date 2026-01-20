As Iran’s anti-government regime continues to escalate, much of the Iranian diaspora in Casey have had no or limited access to their family and friends for over two weeks. According to Australia’s last census, the City of Casey is home to one of Melbourne’s largest…
Casey’s Iranian Diaspora concerned as anti-government protests continues
Man’s body found in Dandenong Creek
A man’s body has been located in Dandenong Creek, Dandenong early on Tuesday 20 January. The man, who is yet to be formally identified, was…