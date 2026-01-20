Home » Federal Minister trolled with ‘blatant racism’
,

Federal Minister trolled with ‘blatant racism’

Online trollers have flooded a Federal Minister’s social media posts with “blatant racism”, targeting posts featuring imam Ismet Purdic and the Pongal Festival in Dandenong. The Bruce MP and assistant minister for citizenship, customs and multicultural affairs, Julian Hill MP responded defiantly after being called…

