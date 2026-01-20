Online trollers have flooded a Federal Minister’s social media posts with “blatant racism”, targeting posts featuring imam Ismet Purdic and the Pongal Festival in Dandenong. The Bruce MP and assistant minister for citizenship, customs and multicultural affairs, Julian Hill MP responded defiantly after being called…
Federal Minister trolled with ‘blatant racism’
Bunjil Place set to hosts vibrant Open Space festival this summer
Open Space will be taking over Bunjil Place this summer, with a packed lineup and events to keep you busy during the summer holidays. From…