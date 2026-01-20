Home » Heroism ends in tragedy: Firefighter loses home
Heroism ends in tragedy: Firefighter loses home

A former Berwick student turned firefighter was among the heroes defending the township of Alexandra, Victoria, as flames threatened the area day and night. Despite 30 hours of nonstop firefighting, many homes were destroyed, though key infrastructure including the hospital, aged care facilities, and the…

More News

  • $200k court‑ordered project to boost bandicoot habitat in Cranbourne

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 262016 A $200,000 Victorian Supreme Court penalty stemming from environmental offences at Cranbourne’s SBI landfill will be redirected into a major conservation project aimed…

  • Man found dead in Dandenong Creek

    Victoria Police have found dead body of a man in Dandenong on Tuesday 20 January. The man, yet to be formally identified, was located in the Dandenong Creek near Wedge…

  • Surging Swans almost hampered by Hawks

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 525930 The prospect of a finals berth in Vic Premier Cricket is looking much healthier for Casey South Melbourne (9/347d) after the Swans held…

  • More twists in finals race

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528968 The finals race has caught fire with four rounds to go after some critical results in round 10 of the Casey Cardinia Cricket…

  • 244-run stand leads Coomoora to victory

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 440832 A remarkable 244-run partnership between Coomoora pair Krishan Alang and Jarrod Munday saw the side register a 92-run victory over Lyndale in the…

  • Villagers basking in the glory

    CARDINIA WATERS BOWLS The run home to Pennant finals begun in earnest following the Christmas break this week with six rounds left in Midweek competition and just five rounds remaining…

  • Tooradin Tractor Show roars to a close

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528610 The Tooradin Tractor & Pull Show wrapped up its 2026 with roaring engines, flying dirt and a breathtaking air display on the Bass…

  • Soft-plastics recycling boost in South East

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 491853 More than 16,000 tonnes of soft and hard-to-recycle plastics will be recycled each year at four sites including Pakenham and Dandenong. The State…

  • Narre Warren man assaulted on bus, says he no longer feels safe

    A Narre Warren man was allegedly verbally and physically assaulted by two unknown offenders on a bus in the late evening of Wednesday 7 January. The Narre Warren man, who…

  • Hampton Park man wins $740k TattsLotto

    A young Hampton Park man has started his week buoyed by a $740,000 TattsLotto win, declaring he’s ready to pay off his parents’ mortgage and give back to the family.…