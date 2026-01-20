A former Berwick student turned firefighter was among the heroes defending the township of Alexandra, Victoria, as flames threatened the area day and night. Despite 30 hours of nonstop firefighting, many homes were destroyed, though key infrastructure including the hospital, aged care facilities, and the…
Heroism ends in tragedy: Firefighter loses home
Federal Minister trolled with ‘blatant racism’
Online trollers have flooded a Federal Minister’s social media posts with “blatant racism”, targeting posts featuring imam Ismet Purdic and the Pongal Festival in Dandenong.…