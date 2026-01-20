Suspicious fires have broken out across Melbourne’s south east, prompting emergency services to condemn the behaviour amid extreme, catastrophic conditions and a statewide Total Fire Ban. A Drouin resident (requested anonymity) first noticed a fire while driving home from Warragul on Friday 10 January. “I…
Suspicious fires rage during catastrophic conditions
Federal Minister trolled with ‘blatant racism’
Online trollers have flooded a Federal Minister’s social media posts with “blatant racism”, targeting posts featuring imam Ismet Purdic and the Pongal Festival in Dandenong.…