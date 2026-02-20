Construction works in Clyde North have been in the spotlight after roofing company Proform Roofing (Vic) Pty Ltd was fined $700,000 over multiple workplace safety breaches, including repeated offences at two local building sites. The company was found guilty of nine offences under occupational health…
Clyde North safety breaches lead to $700k fine
