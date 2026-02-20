Home » Clyde North safety breaches lead to $700k fine
,

Clyde North safety breaches lead to $700k fine

Construction works in Clyde North have been in the spotlight after roofing company Proform Roofing (Vic) Pty Ltd was fined $700,000 over multiple workplace safety breaches, including repeated offences at two local building sites. The company was found guilty of nine offences under occupational health…

