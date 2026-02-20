Home » Clyde Road bridge extension underway in largest construction phase yet
Clyde Road bridge extension underway in largest construction phase yet

Taking to the skies, the Clyde Road Upgrade has begun lifting bridge beams as crews have commenced the biggest phase of construction on the project. Works began recently with the first of the 48-tonne, 74-metre-long beams being lifted into place as crews expand the overpass…

More News

  • $80,000 for Casey-wide Pest Management Strategy

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 496313 Casey Council has unanimously endorsed a plan to set aside $80,000 to develop a municipality-wide Pest Animal Management Strategy, as growing rabbit infestations…

  • Another successful fest of Upper Beaconsfield

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 534711 The Upper Beaconsfield Village Festival celebrated another year of community spirit and friendly competition. Held in perfect sunny weather on Sunday, the festival…

  • ‘Un-Australian’: Community leaders condemn ‘no good Muslims’ speech

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 362841 South East leaders have condemned recent public remarks by One Nation leader Pauline Hanson, suggesting there are “no good Muslims.” “Such statements are…

  • MotoGP to leave Phillip Island, last race this year

    After almost three decades, there will no longer be a great procession of motorcycles and cars heading south every October, as the MotoGP will move from Phillip Island after this…

  • Camels suffer tough week

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 532773 A week full of promise quickly turned to a tough pill to swallow for the Casey Cardinia Country Week team. The Camels suffered…