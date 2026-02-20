Taking to the skies, the Clyde Road Upgrade has begun lifting bridge beams as crews have commenced the biggest phase of construction on the project. Works began recently with the first of the 48-tonne, 74-metre-long beams being lifted into place as crews expand the overpass…
Clyde Road bridge extension underway in largest construction phase yet
