City of Casey is seeking feedback on proposed names for a new Clyde North community centre and a Berwick park. The community centre is currently being built in Sovereign Avenue, Clyde North and the name Dharrang Balit was suggested by the Bunurong Land Council. The…
Feedback sought on proposed names
Digital Editions
-
Clyde Road bridge extension underway in largest construction phase yet
Taking to the skies, the Clyde Road Upgrade has begun lifting bridge beams as crews have commenced the biggest phase of construction on the project.…