Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has helped launch Dandenong’s Ramadan Night Market for its second year, marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. He was escorted down Thomas Street by his team, along with the Bright Community Organisation founder and president, Ahmad Ghowsi and…
PM celebrates Ramadan Night Market
Digital Editions
-
Eight men jailed over global crime syndicate’s failed plot to traffic $1.7 billion worth of meth
Eight men have been imprisoned in Australia for a combined 95 years and seven months following an international investigation into an organised crime syndicate’s failed…