PM celebrates Ramadan Night Market

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has helped launch Dandenong’s Ramadan Night Market for its second year, marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. He was escorted down Thomas Street by his team, along with the Bright Community Organisation founder and president, Ahmad Ghowsi and…

More News

    Yakkerboo excites in 50th year

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 533858 Yakkerboo was welcomed into its 50th year with another successful celebration, bigger than ever. Drawing families and visitors for a weekend of celebration,…

    Women Making It Work marks 20 years with book launch

    Women Making It Work (WMIW), a grassroots network supporting women in business across Casey and Cardinia, marked its 20th anniversary with the launch of a new book sharing the personal…

    Hampton Park waste plan hits home

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 470334 Residents are still seeking answers over an advanced-waste plan that’s extending the life of waste facilities near Hampton Park homes, says Casey Residents…

    End is nigh for Hallam Rd tip

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 348748 The controversial Hallam Road landfill in Hampton Park will reportedly be closed to municipal waste as soon as 30 June 2027 – but…

    ‘Extremely disappointed’: Cranbourne victim slams quick bail

    A Cranbourne family who just moved into the area says they feel unsafe returning home after a burglary suspect was granted bail within a day, with police refusing to provide…