A major transport company, Toll Transport Pty Ltd, has been fined $4070 after its poorly loaded truck poured a blizzard of plastic pellets onto Keysborough streets. Hundreds of litres of beads were strewn along streets including Greens Road, Perry Road and Pacific Drive when a…
Truck company fined for pellets spillage
