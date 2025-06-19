Berwick College student Jessica Sellers was able to get up close and personal with Air Force aircraft this May at RAAF Base Williamtown, in New South Wales. The Women in Aviation Program, run by the Royal Australian Air Force, invites young women from the ages…
Berwick girl flies high with the RAAF
Celebrate pets and support Gembrook Wildlife Shelter
For Emerald photographer Michelle, there’s nothing more rewarding than capturing the bond between people and their pets. Now, for the third year in a row,…