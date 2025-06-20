Discussions around Narre Warren-based charity, BK2Basics, have reached Victoria’s parliament, as Discussions around BK2Basics have reached parliament, as the charity rallies the support of the local community following the six-month extension by the City of Casey. Libertarian MP David Limbrick asked for an exemption and…
Parliamentary defence as charity rallies for support
-
Celebrate pets and support Gembrook Wildlife Shelter
For Emerald photographer Michelle, there’s nothing more rewarding than capturing the bond between people and their pets. Now, for the third year in a row,…