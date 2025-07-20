Home » Council’s pets policy open to feedback

Greater Dandenong’s future direction on dangerous dogs, stray cats and animal welfare is open for public feedback. The council is running a survey to help form its 2025-‘29 Domestic Animal Management Plan (DAMP). The plan covers issues such as promoting responsible pet ownership, raising awareness…

  • Plan to revive Hub arcade

    A plan is in the making for an educational facility for people with special needs to rejuvenate the troubled Dandenong Hub Arcade. A shop adjacent…