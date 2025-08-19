Casey Council has removed a controversial clause that regulates vehicle repair and unregistered vehicles on private properties in its draft Local Law 2025. Matters relating to excess unregistered vehicles on private land will be managed through the unsightly clause, the draft suggests. The unsightly clause…
Casey Council drops controversial vehicle permits in draft Local Law
-
Tan responds to complaint against Garad
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 473402 Greater Dandenong Council’s acting mayor, Sophie Tan has steered clear of councillor Rhonda Garad’s “personal” social media activity…