A new threshold for disclosable gifts for councillors has been set at $50, aligning it with the overall staff gift policy, following a swift unanimous agreement from the council during the Tuesday meeting. This new amount is up from the previous $20 limit, with the…
Casey’s gifting policy updated
Tan responds to complaint against Garad
Greater Dandenong Council's acting mayor, Sophie Tan has steered clear of councillor Rhonda Garad's "personal" social media activity…