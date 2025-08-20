A dedicated community volunteer has been honoured for his time recently in Emerald, as he continues to tend the gardens and gravesides at the local cemetery. The Greater Metropolitan Cemetery Trust honoured local volunteer Graham Ferguson, known by many as ‘Fergie’, for his contributions to…
Fergie honoured for 25 years
