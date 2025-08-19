A four-year strategy led by Women’s Health in the South East has been hailed for taking steps towards a more gender-equitable, violence-free region. WHISE’s Promoting Respect and Equity Together strategy 2021-’25 partnered more than 30 groups and equipped hundreds of practitioners to prevent gender-based violence….
Gains toward a violence-free South East
-
Tan responds to complaint against Garad
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 473402 Greater Dandenong Council’s acting mayor, Sophie Tan has steered clear of councillor Rhonda Garad’s “personal” social media activity…