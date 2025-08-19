Pop-up sessions are set to reveal more on the revival of a section of Eumemmerring Creek into a more natural state. Melbourne Water is planning to convert two kilometres of underground drain and concrete channels into a vegetated, meandering waterway. The $28 million Reimagining Eumemmerring…
Have your say on ‘new’ Eumemmerring Creek
-
Tan responds to complaint against Garad
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 473402 Greater Dandenong Council’s acting mayor, Sophie Tan has steered clear of councillor Rhonda Garad’s “personal” social media activity…