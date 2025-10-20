Home » Bunyip plants 500 natives
,

Bunyip plants 500 natives

The Bunyip Landcare Group Inc planted 500 native shrubs, trees, and grasses along Martin Road on Sunday, 19 October. The site, a road easement previously overrun with blackberries, was cleared and treated before planting. The group hopes that, over time, Southern Brown Bandicoots will make…

Read more