Australian Indian Innovations and Aussizz Migration & Education Consultants, hosted The Grand Berwick Diwali 2025 on Saturday 18 October at the Old Cheese Factory in Berwick. The festival brought together families and friends for a full day of cultural festivities. Attendees enjoyed cultural performances, live…
Diwali lights up
-
Plenty happening as two-dayers begin in DDCA Turf 3
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 436978 All four Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 3 games are in the balance at stumps on Day 1…