Mental health patients languishing in Dandenong and Casey hospital emergency departments are still getting specialist care and support, according to Monash Health. In April-June, just 4 per cent of adult patients were transferred from Dandenong Hospital ED to a mental health bed within eight hours,…
Why the wait for mental-health ED patients?
-
‘Staff’ email sparks internal audit
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 442319 A councillor has called for a Municipal Monitor at Greater Dandenong after her motion for the council to…