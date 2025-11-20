A Greater Dandenong councillor representative will no longer sit on a community reference group (CRG) overseeing the controversial Lyndhurst toxic waste landfill. On 13 November, councillors unanimously approved their withdrawal from the Taylors Road landfill CRG. A council officer will instead continue to represent Greater…
Councillors snub toxic-waste dump meetings
-
Youth climate leaders drive local environmental change in Casey
The City of Casey is looking for young and climate passionate individuals aged between 15 and 25 to participate in their 2026 Casey Youth Climate…