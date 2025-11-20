Cardinia Shire Council is joining a call for more clarity on the state government’s new planning amendments, which some claim lay the groundwork to repurpose funding dedicated to infrastructure in the outer suburbs. Parliament’s lower house has passed Planning Amendment Bill 2025, dubbed “Better Decisions…
Growth area funding changes prompt council concern
-
Rental cars move in, disability residents on the outer
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 517222 Disability housing residents along Cheltenham Road Dandenong say street car parking has become a storage space for a…