Lyndhurst landfill operator Veolia has told a community reference group that it does not have a “sunset clause” for the controversial toxic-waste tip, and it depended on the market and what people sent to the landfill. According to the CRG minutes in August, a Veolia…
‘No sunset clause’ at landfill
-
Youth climate leaders drive local environmental change in Casey
The City of Casey is looking for young and climate passionate individuals aged between 15 and 25 to participate in their 2026 Casey Youth Climate…