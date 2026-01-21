Home » 100 extra weekly trains for Cranbourne Station
,

100 extra weekly trains for Cranbourne Station

Cranbourne Station will see almost 100 additional weekly train services arriving and departing once the Metro Tunnel opens on 1 February. As the Cranbourne line stretches from the outer suburbs to the city, the number of additional services varies by station. Cranbourne Station gains almost…

Read more

  • Man’s body found in Dandenong Creek

    A man’s body has been located in Dandenong Creek, Dandenong early on Tuesday 20 January. The man, who is yet to be formally identified, was found in the creek near…

  • $200k court‑ordered project to boost bandicoot habitat in Cranbourne

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 262016 A $200,000 Victorian Supreme Court penalty stemming from environmental offences at Cranbourne’s SBI landfill will be redirected into a major conservation project aimed…

  • Man found dead in Dandenong Creek

  • Surging Swans almost hampered by Hawks

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 525930 The prospect of a finals berth in Vic Premier Cricket is looking much healthier for Casey South Melbourne (9/347d) after the Swans held…

  • More twists in finals race

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528968 The finals race has caught fire with four rounds to go after some critical results in round 10 of the Casey Cardinia Cricket…