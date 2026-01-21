Home » Housing plan for Berwick’s Manuka Road
Housing plan for Berwick’s Manuka Road

After a contentious two year dispute, a housing plan for an 18-hectare site including the historical Clover Cottage on Manuka Road, Berwick has been released. Casey Council opened up their consultation period to the public for the newly released draft plans and invites the community…

More News

    Man’s body found in Dandenong Creek

    A man’s body has been located in Dandenong Creek, Dandenong early on Tuesday 20 January. The man, who is yet to be formally identified, was found in the creek near…

    $200k court‑ordered project to boost bandicoot habitat in Cranbourne

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 262016 A $200,000 Victorian Supreme Court penalty stemming from environmental offences at Cranbourne’s SBI landfill will be redirected into a major conservation project aimed…

    Victoria Police have found dead body of a man in Dandenong on Tuesday 20 January. The man, yet to be formally identified, was located in the Dandenong Creek near Wedge…

    Surging Swans almost hampered by Hawks

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 525930 The prospect of a finals berth in Vic Premier Cricket is looking much healthier for Casey South Melbourne (9/347d) after the Swans held…

    More twists in finals race

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528968 The finals race has caught fire with four rounds to go after some critical results in round 10 of the Casey Cardinia Cricket…