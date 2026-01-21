Casey Council has released a national-first road safety guide aimed at reducing child pedestrian injuries around schools. A Practical Guide to Safer School Precincts was launched at the newly-opened Kala Primary School in Cranbourne North. It is expected to be rolled out by councils across…
Road-safety first for schools
