A Casey single mother is speaking out after a house fire destroyed her rental home in the early hours of New Year’s Day, leaving her and her three-year-old son with nothing. Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) crews were called to her property at about 2.30am on…
Single mother pleads after tragic fire
Celebrating a good harvest
Basking in sunshine, about 200 celebrated a Pongal harvest festival in Harmony Square, Dandenong on Sunday 18 January. Victorian Tamil Cultural Association staged the 32nd…