Single mother pleads after tragic fire

A Casey single mother is speaking out after a house fire destroyed her rental home in the early hours of New Year’s Day, leaving her and her three-year-old son with nothing. Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) crews were called to her property at about 2.30am on…

Digital Editions

  • Celebrating a good harvest

    Basking in sunshine, about 200 celebrated a Pongal harvest festival in Harmony Square, Dandenong on Sunday 18 January. Victorian Tamil Cultural Association staged the 32nd…

More News

  • Suspicious fires rage during catastrophic conditions

    Suspicious fires have broken out across Melbourne’s south east, prompting emergency services to condemn the behaviour amid extreme, catastrophic conditions and a statewide Total Fire Ban. A Drouin resident (requested…

  • Heroism ends in tragedy: Firefighter loses home

    A former Berwick student turned firefighter was among the heroes defending the township of Alexandra, Victoria, as flames threatened the area day and night. Despite 30 hours of nonstop firefighting,…

  • Federal Minister trolled with ‘blatant racism’

    Online trollers have flooded a Federal Minister’s social media posts with “blatant racism”, targeting posts featuring imam Ismet Purdic and the Pongal Festival in Dandenong. The Bruce MP and assistant…

  • Hunt for Casey’s most wanted

    Crime Stoppers Victoria has announced a blitz on Casey’s eight most wanted people. Collectively, they are wanted on 60 arrest warrants for offences including car theft, burglary, drugs and skipping…

  • Bunjil Place set to hosts vibrant Open Space festival this summer

    Open Space will be taking over Bunjil Place this summer, with a packed lineup and events to keep you busy during the summer holidays. From 7 February to 21 March,…