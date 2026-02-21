Home » Back in action at Berwick Jewellers following assault, fear lingers for shop keeper
Back in action at Berwick Jewellers following assault, fear lingers for shop keeper

A local shop owner on Berwick’s High street has reopened his doors to the community after a violent and confronting assault with three masked men on Tuesday. Just two days later, Johny Toros, owner of Official Berwick Jewellers, stunned many from the community with his…

Digital Editions

More News

