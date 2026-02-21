TerryWhite Chemmart Clyde has raised more than $6,000 for Ovarian Cancer Australia after hosting its annual Morning Tea on Wednesday 18 February. More than 70 community members attended the event, alongside Holt MP Cassandra Fernando, who joined the pharmacy team to help highlight the importance…
Clyde pharmacy raises $6k for ovarian cancer
Digital Editions
-
Aussie kids salt risk
Research from Deakin University has suggested most Australian children are at risk of developing high blood pressure at a younger age due to eating too…