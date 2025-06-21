Boat ramps in Tooradin and Cannons Creek have received funding for their upgrades. The funding came from the latest round of the $36.3 million Better Boating Fund, announced by Bass MP Jordan Crugnale on Monday 16 June. The Fund is allocated via annual action plans,…
Boating facilities in Bass receive funding
-
Celebrate pets and support Gembrook Wildlife Shelter
For Emerald photographer Michelle, there’s nothing more rewarding than capturing the bond between people and their pets. Now, for the third year in a row,…