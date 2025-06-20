The latest crime statistics paint a worrying picture for Cardinia, with 6,828 criminal incidents recorded for the year ending March 2025—a sharp 32.4 per cent jump from 5,158 the previous year. Acting Deputy Commissioner Regional Operations, David Clayton said crime levels in Melbourne are unacceptably…
Cardinia is off the ‘safe suburb’ list
Celebrate pets and support Gembrook Wildlife Shelter
For Emerald photographer Michelle, there’s nothing more rewarding than capturing the bond between people and their pets. Now, for the third year in a row,…