For Emerald photographer Michelle, there’s nothing more rewarding than capturing the bond between people and their pets. Now, for the third year in a row, she’s turning that passion into a way to give back with her “Pets of the Hills calendar”, showcasing much-loved local…
Celebrate pets and support Gembrook Wildlife Shelter
-
Celebrate pets and support Gembrook Wildlife Shelter
For Emerald photographer Michelle, there’s nothing more rewarding than capturing the bond between people and their pets. Now, for the third year in a row,…