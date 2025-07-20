Last weekend turned into a treasure hunt for special knick-knacks and precious keepsakes with this year’s Pakenham Antique and Collectables Fair. Lovers of all things historic and unique crowded the Cardinia Cultural Centre on Saturday 19 July to find their hidden treasures amongst local collectors….
Locals hunt for historic treasures
-
Testing time for top teams
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 490833 The premiership credentials of three-time reigning champion Inverloch-Kongwak are about to be put to the test after the…