CFA responded to reports of a truck fire at around 12:09am on Dandenong Hastings Rd in Pearcedale on Saturday 19 July. Five CFA units from Pearcedale, Cranbourne, Langwarrin and Baxter attended the scene alongside FRV, Ambulance Victoria and Victoria Police. Upon arrival, crews found a…
Overnight truck fire in Pearcedale
-
Testing time for top teams
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 490833 The premiership credentials of three-time reigning champion Inverloch-Kongwak are about to be put to the test after the…