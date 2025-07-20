A recent study by RMIT University cited that major Australian cities, including Melbourne, fail to meet international tree canopy goals. This comes as data revealed that only 3 per cent of buildings in Melbourne’s innermost suburbs had adequate neighbourhood canopy cover, despite 44 per cent…
Tree canopy importance
-
Testing time for top teams
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 490833 The premiership credentials of three-time reigning champion Inverloch-Kongwak are about to be put to the test after the…