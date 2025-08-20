More than 150 drivers accused of taking part in illegal hoon gatherings across Greater Dandenong will be forced to surrender their cars for roadworthy checks at Dandenong Showgrounds today. The police operation follows a large-scale car meet on 21 July in a Dandenong industrial estate,…
An unenthusiastic crowd to attend Dandenong showgrounds
Battin doubles-down on crime-scene presser
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 497109 Opposition leader Brad Battin has double-downed on controversially addressing media at a homicide investigation in Dandenong on Tuesday…