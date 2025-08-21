1. What is your biggest accomplishment that you are most proud of? Earlier this year, I published my first book titled Rising From The Rooftop: The Transformative Power of Choice and Resilience and held a book launch at Bunjil Place, Narre Warren, in March. It…
Book week with author Danyal Diallo
-
Permit still undetermined despite Costco Pakenham expected in 2027
Excitement is brewing as Costco expect its Pakenham warehouse to be open in 2027, but hopes remain reserved as an approved permit is still far…