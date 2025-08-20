Casey councillors have cut back a proposal to give the CEO authority to sign off on contracts worth up to $15 million, with councillors voting instead to cap the delegation at $5 million. In a heated debate at a 19 August council meeting, councillors exchanged…
Casey councillors slash CEO powers to $5m
Battin doubles-down on crime-scene presser
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 497109 Opposition leader Brad Battin has double-downed on controversially addressing media at a homicide investigation in Dandenong on Tuesday…