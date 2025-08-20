Large signs have been propped up around homes in Berwick Springs, weeks after Ann-Marie Hermans said in Parliament that she was aiming to table the 2000-plus petition for debate. On Tuesday, 19 August, the south-eastern metropolitan MP posted on Facebook her speech in parliament, requesting…
Signs up as lake petition moves forward
-
Battin doubles-down on crime-scene presser
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 497109 Opposition leader Brad Battin has double-downed on controversially addressing media at a homicide investigation in Dandenong on Tuesday…