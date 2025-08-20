Home » Staying in style and safe

Staying in style and safe

The Transport Accident Commission (TAC) has enlisted the support of local barbers and stylists to inspire talks on road safety. As part of a novel new initiative to reduce road trauma, Tamadon Barbers in Dandenong has become an ambassador for road safety in his community…

    Battin doubles-down on crime-scene presser

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 497109 Opposition leader Brad Battin has double-downed on controversially addressing media at a homicide investigation in Dandenong on Tuesday…