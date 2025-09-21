Nunawading Highway Patrol officers nabbed a probationary driver from Berwick doing almost double the speed limit in Glen Waverley. Officers intercepted the high-powered vehicle in the outbound lanes of the Monash Freeway at about 3am on Saturday 20 September. It is alleged the 18-year-old P…
Berwick P plater caught at 196km/h
Battle of the big guns to finish the season
The battle for top place in the South West Gippsland Dart League has come down to the wire with the two undefeated teams set for…