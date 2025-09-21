No knives have been found during Victoria Police’s weapons search operation in Dandenong on Thursday 18 September. Acting Senior Sergeant Rob Guy, of the police’s Transit Safety Division, said the clean sheet was a “positive” after 118 people were searched in the eight-hour Operation Omni…
No weapons found in Dandenong op
