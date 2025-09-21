Home » Policing’s mental toll remembered
Policing’s mental toll remembered

As Blue Ribbon Day (29 September) fast approaches, a former Joint Counter Terrorism officer has called for respect and awareness of the police force’s struggles, especially on the mental front. Matthew Lamberth BM, now serving as the not-for-profit Fortem’s ambassador, said that with his lived…

  • No weapons found in Dandenong op

    No knives have been found during Victoria Police’s weapons search operation in Dandenong on Thursday 18 September. Acting Senior Sergeant Rob Guy, of the police’s…