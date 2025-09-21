Wage Inspectorate Victoria (WIV) will be conducting inspections across hospitality venues, such as restaurants, cafés and fast-food businesses these school holidays to ensure compliance with Victoria’s child employment laws. Kids are more likely to be working during the school holidays, particularly in holiday hotspots where…
Wage Inspectorate Victoria to inspect child employment compliance these school holidays
-
Rotarians lend a hand
A Rotarian’s calendar is a busy one. In August, Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills Rotary Club reported a long list of good deeds – reinforcing…