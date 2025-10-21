Kingston Council has vowed to “fight every step of the way”, as it lashed out against the State Government’s approval of 941 homes on the former Kingswood Golf Course. Mayor Georgina Oxley said the council and Dingley Village community were “angered and deeply disappointed” by…
‘Angered’ council leads Kingswood backlash
-
Proposal fast-track revealed
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 478581 5 Olympic Way could be the site for a significant development which would include First Nations social services,…