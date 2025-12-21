As Victorians once again unbox their Christmas tree and untangle decorations, fire authorities are encouraging everyone to take steps to avoid Santa’s naughty list and stay safe this festive season. Fire Rescue Victoria and CFA are urging Victorians to celebrate this festive season safely by…
Christmas lights spark safety warning
-
10 Best Australian Christmas Books for Kids
Looking for the perfect gift for little readers this Christmas? Reading Out of Poverty (ROOP), a national charity supporting early childhood literacy, has curated the…