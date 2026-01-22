Home » Iranian diaspora concerned as anti-government protests continues
Iranian diaspora concerned as anti-government protests continues

As Iran’s anti-government regime continues to escalate, much of the Iranian diaspora in Casey have had no or limited access to their family and friends for over two weeks. According to Australia’s last census, the City of Casey is home to one of Melbourne’s largest…

    Stay vigilant around water this long weekend

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 153243 Ambulance Victoria is urging people to take extra care in and around water this long weekend, as a spate of tragic drownings continue…

    Single mother pleads after tragic fire

    A Casey single mother is speaking out after a house fire destroyed her rental home in the early hours of New Year’s Day, leaving her and her three-year-old son with…

    Housing plan for Berwick’s Manuka Road

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 333109 After a contentious two year dispute, a housing plan for an 18-hectare site including the historical Clover Cottage on Manuka Road, Berwick has…

    Celebrating a good harvest

    Basking in sunshine, about 200 celebrated a Pongal harvest festival in Harmony Square, Dandenong on Sunday 18 January. Victorian Tamil Cultural Association staged the 32nd annual event, featuring drumming, dancing…

    OPINION: The back-to-school survival guide for working mums

    So, you survived Christmas and are limping to the finishing line as school holidays come to a close. You are expected to be ‘refreshed’ as you return to work, yet…

    OPINION: How should Victorians celebrate Australia Day this year?

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 434368 It is 2026, and Australia remains the only Commonwealth country without a national treaty with its Indigenous peoples. Other settler nations, such as…

    Road-safety first for schools

    Casey Council has released a national-first road safety guide aimed at reducing child pedestrian injuries around schools. A Practical Guide to Safer School Precincts was launched at the newly-opened Kala…

    100 extra weekly trains for Cranbourne Station

    Cranbourne Station will see almost 100 additional weekly train services arriving and departing once the Metro Tunnel opens on 1 February. As the Cranbourne line stretches from the outer suburbs…

    Suspicious fires rage during catastrophic conditions

    Suspicious fires have broken out across Melbourne’s south east, prompting emergency services to condemn the behaviour amid extreme, catastrophic conditions and a statewide Total Fire Ban. A Drouin resident (requested…

    Heroism ends in tragedy: Firefighter loses home

    A former Berwick student turned firefighter was among the heroes defending the township of Alexandra, Victoria, as flames threatened the area day and night. Despite 30 hours of nonstop firefighting,…