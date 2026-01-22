A Hampton Park man says his “life has changed forever” after a horrifying alleged stabbing on the evening of New Years Eve at Pakenham Station. James says he remembers watching his family surrounding him as he bled out, thinking that he was going to die…
Man scarred by alleged New Year’s Eve stabbing
Digital Editions
-
Police boost road presence for long weekend
Police will be ramping up their operations and presence on the road over the public holiday long weekend, focusing on excessive speeds as well as…